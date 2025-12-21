Australia Receive Boost To Chances Of Third-Successive WTC Final Appearance

Australia vs England: Australia's chances of booking a third straight ICC World Test Championship final appearance have gained a massive boost following their Ashes series win over England, beating the Three Lions by 82 runs at Adelaide on Sunday.

The door to the WTC final has been opened ajar for Aussies. At the same time, they put the shutters down on England's 'Bazball' exhibition and dream to win a series in Australia for the first time since 2010/11 as they folded to 352 all-out in a valiant chase of 435 runs at Adelaide Oval.

The Aussies clinched the win midway through the final day of the Adelaide contest, with Scott Boland claiming the decisive wicket as England were bowled out for 352 in their second innings, as Australia made it 3-0 in the five-game Ashes series, as per ICC.

Advertisement

The triumph sees Australia maintain their place at the top of the World Test Championship standings with a perfect record through six Tests of their 22 Tests this cycle and has them well placed to reach a third straight decider at Lord's in 2027, as per the ICC. They won the prestigious mace back in 2023, defeating India.

The loss will make it tougher for England to reach a first World Test Championship final, with Ben Stokes' side in seventh place in the standings with a 27.08 per cent win-loss percentage. They have won just two matches and lost five from their eight appearances this cycle.

Advertisement

England still has two further Ashes Tests in Australia to improve their spot on the standings and is scheduled to appear in a total of 21 Tests this cycle prior to the 2027 final in London.

The tourists actually put up an improved performance with the bat in Adelaide, with their second-innings total their best through three Tests Down Under, boosted by half-centuries from opener Zak Crawley (85) and keeper Jamie Smith (60).

Smith and Will Jacks (47) had safely negotiated much of the morning session on day five, and there were hopes of an unlikely English victory looming when Australia spinner Nathan Lyon hurt his hamstring and was ruled out for the remainder of the Test.

But Marnus Labuschagne held on to a brilliant chance at slip to help dismiss Jacks, and Boland finished the job to have Josh Tongue caught in the same spot as the Aussies clinched the victory in style.