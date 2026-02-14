Australia vs India, Women's T20I Series: Live Streaming, Venue, Timings And All You Need To Know

The Indian Women's Cricket team will take on the Australian Women's Cricket team in a three-match T20I series, starting from February 15, 2026. The first T20I match will be held in Sydney, followed by matches in Canberra and Adelaide.

Hosts Australia will begin their new era under new captain Sophie Molineux, who was recently appointed as the all-format captain, taking the reins following Alyssa Healy's retirement. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur is in charge of the Indian team after leading them to ODI World Cup glory recently.

India will be eager to secure their first white-ball format win on Australian soil, with their 17-member squad, blending a mix of experienced and emerging talents. Shreyanka Patil will be coming in place of Harleen Deol, while Bharti Fulmali makes her return in the squad for the first time since 2019. Fresh debutant Vaishnavi Sharma will join the Indian squad for her first Australia tour.

Australia-W vs India-W Head-To-Head

The two sides have met 35 times, with Australia dominating in the head-to-head battle with a record 26 wins. Meanwhile, India have won in just seven of such matches, with one ending in a tie and one without a result. Notably, India lost by 9 wickets when they last faced Australia in the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Australia-W vs India-W T20I Series Schedule

India will face Australia for their 1st T20I match on February 15, 2026, at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. This would be followed by their 2nd T20I meeting at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on February 19, 2026. The two sides will conclude the T20I series at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, on February 21, 2026.

Where To Live Stream Australia-W vs India-W In India?

The live telecast of the T20I series between Australia-W and India-W can be watched on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the three-match series will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

When To Watch The T20I Series Between The Two Sides?

All the fixtures in the three-match series will start from 1:45 PM IST.

The Squads For T20I Series in Australia

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil