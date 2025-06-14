Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 14 June 2025 at 15:29 IST

Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 4, Live Updates: Temba Bavuma Falls, AUS Have A Breakthrough As SA Need 59 Runs To Win

Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 4, Live Updates: Get all the updates from the AUS vs SA Africa, World Test Championship Final being played the Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Get ball by ball commentary, updated scoreboard and latest updates from the ultimate test

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Temba Bavuma and Alex Carey during WTC Final 2023 Day 3
Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 4, Live Updates: Temba Bavuma's South Africa have marginally raced ahead of Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship final. South Africa have stormed back into the game and they are standing on the verge of history. Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram's stellar 143 runs partnership has helped the Proteas to put the mighty Aussies under pressure. This will be the final day of World Test Championship 2025's cycle and will there be a new champion or not? Only time has the answer to this.

Stay tuned on this blog for the latest updates, live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, updated scoreboard, latest news and much more so that you never stay out of the action.

Live Blog

Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 4, Live Updates: South Africa are headed to do the unthinkable. It was deemed unthinkable not because they are a weak team as compared to Australia, but due to their habit of bottling games at the crucial junctures. Last year South Africa had qualified for the World T20 Final, but they found a way to lose to game from a very strong position. Pat Cummins' Australia on the other hand have started to crumble a bit and the nerves are showing on them, but the Aussies can never be counted out and they are well equipped to flip the table other way round. 

Get all the latest updates, live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, updated scoreboard ad latest news on this blog and never miss a single moment of the high-octane action

14 June 2025 at 15:28 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Markram Standing Between Australia And Test Mace | SA Need 58 Runs To Win

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: This has been some sensational innings from Aiden Markarm. The Proteas star has silenced his critics with a knock that will be remembered for ages. Australia need to hunt his wicket down real quick if they want to stay alive in this contest

14 June 2025 at 15:25 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: South Africa Sense Something Special In The Offing | SA Need 60 Runs

AUS vs SA Live Score: Temba Bavuma might have departed, but South Africa need to look at the brighter side of the things. They are almost there, but this is a crucial phase of play and it will test their nerves to the last bit

14 June 2025 at 15:20 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Interesting Call From South Africa | SA Need 64 Runs To Win

AUS vs SA Live Score: South Africa have sent Tristan Stubbs ahead of David Bedingham who has a fair amount of experience in handling the English conditions

14 June 2025 at 15:16 IST

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Cummins Gets The Breakthrough | SA Need 64 Runs To Win

AUS vs SA Live Score: Skipper Pat and his habit of standing up in crucial moments never fades away. Cummins dismisses the South African skipper, gets the much-needed breakthrough just when things were easing out a bit for South Africa

14 June 2025 at 15:13 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Hazlewood-Cummins Operating In Tandem | SA Need 65 Runs To Win

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are Australia's best hope as of now with the ball not doing enough. Both of them are not giving even an inch to the Proteas batters

14 June 2025 at 15:06 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Temba Bavuma Continues To Hobble | SA Need 68 Runs To Win

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Temba Bavuma's injury hasn't eased out even one bit it seems. The South Africa skipper looks uncomfortable while running through the wickets but he continues to battle his way through

14 June 2025 at 15:03 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Nervy Start For Australia | SA need 68 Runs To Win

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: South Africa have eight wickets in hand and they need just 68 runs to win. The batting conditions are good. The new ball is due in a long time. All Australia can do is back their skills

14 June 2025 at 15:00 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: The Players Walk Out

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: The South African and Australian players have walked out. Players of both the teams have their eyes fixated on the WTC mace

14 June 2025 at 14:57 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Daniel Vettori Rings The Iconic Bell

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: ICC Hall of Famer Daniel Vettori has rung the bell at the Lord's Cricket Ground to make the start of Day 4. Action starts soon

14 June 2025 at 14:53 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: South Africa's Journey To The WTC Final

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Here's a look at the results that enabled South Africa to play the WTC 2025 Final

  • Drew with India
  • Lost to New Zealand
  • Beat West Indies
  • Beat Bangladesh
  • Beat Sri Lanka
  • Beat Pakistan
14 June 2025 at 14:50 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Analyzing South Africa's WTC 2025 Numbers

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Here is a look at how South Africa fared in the World Test Championship 2025 Cycle

  • Matches: 12
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 3
  • Points: 100
  • PCT: 69.44
14 June 2025 at 14:48 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: A Look At Australia's Route To WTC Final

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Dissecting Australia's dominating journey to the WTC 2025 Final

  • Drew With England
  • Beat Pakistan
  • Drew with West Indies
  • Beat New Zealand
  • Beat Indian
  • Beat Sri Lanka
14 June 2025 at 14:46 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Dissecting Australia's Performance In WTC 2025

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Here's a brief look at Australia's numbers in World Test Championship 2025

  • Matches: 19
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses: 4
  • Points: 154
  • PCT: 67.54
14 June 2025 at 14:42 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: A Look At The Dreaded English Weather

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: The weather at Lord's looks like a perfect day to play cricket with the sun beating down and the chances of rain are pretty less

14 June 2025 at 14:40 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: South Africa Eye An End To ICC Trophy Drought

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: South Africa last won an ICC trophy back in 1998, the Knockout Cup (now called as Champions Trophy). It has been 27 years since then and the Proteas believe that today might be their time

14 June 2025 at 14:37 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: Virat Kohli's Prophecy Goes Viral

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Aiden Markram scored a stellar century for South Africa when it mattered the most. The right-handed batter has scored 102* off 159 balls so far in the final innings. An old tweet from Virat Kohli is doing the rounds on social media where he praised Aiden Markram's batting.

14 June 2025 at 14:31 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: All Eyes On Temba Bavuma

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: South African skipper Temba Bavuma continued to battle through hamstring injury during the third day of the World Test Championship final. Bavuma batted in pain and led the Proteas' charge alongside Aiden Markram

14 June 2025 at 14:09 IST

AUS vs SA Live Score: The D-Day Is Here

AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Australia and South Africa will have their eyes set upon the coveted Test mace. South Africa are just 69 runs away from winning their maiden WTC mace. All eyes will be on their skipper Temba Bavuma whos is battling with a hamstring injury

Published 14 June 2025 at 14:12 IST