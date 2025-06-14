Temba Bavuma and Alex Carey during WTC Final 2023 Day 3 | Image: AP

Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 4, Live Updates: Temba Bavuma's South Africa have marginally raced ahead of Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship final. South Africa have stormed back into the game and they are standing on the verge of history. Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram's stellar 143 runs partnership has helped the Proteas to put the mighty Aussies under pressure. This will be the final day of World Test Championship 2025's cycle and will there be a new champion or not? Only time has the answer to this.

Stay tuned on this blog for the latest updates, live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, updated scoreboard, latest news and much more so that you never stay out of the action.