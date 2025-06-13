Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 3, Live Updates: Australia Looking In Control As Match Could Be Decided Today

WTC Final AUS vs SA Live Updates | Image: AP

Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 3, Live Updates: Pat Cummins' Australia continue to dominate South Africa in the World Test Championship final as the match seems to be slipping away from South Africa thanks to the potent bowling attack by the Australians. As Australia currently hold onto a 218 run lead in the final, Australia will be looking to add a few more runs on the board on the third day. South Africa also however has a balanced batting lineup and if the South African batters can manage to hold off the massive Australian pace attack, then the match could go down to the wire.

