Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 3, Live Updates: Australia Looking In Control As Match Could Be Decided Today

Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 3, Live Updates: Pat Cummins' Australia continue to dominate South Africa in the World Test Championship final as the match seems to be slipping away from South Africa thanks to the potent bowling attack by the Australians. As Australia currently hold onto a 218 run lead in the final, Australia will be looking to add a few more runs on the board on the third day. South Africa also however has a balanced batting lineup and if the South African batters can manage to hold off the massive Australian pace attack, then the match could go down to the wire.
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Kagiso Rabada holds an unwanted record in Test cricket. The South African quick holds the record for most no balls bowled in Test cricket since 2024. He has bowled a total of 57 no-balls since 2024 in Test cricket.
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi believes that South Africa are still in the match despite Australia having 218 runs on the board and a some batting left. Ngidi believes that South Africa will go out on their own terms even if they end up losing.
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: The Australian Cricket Team will be counting on their massive pace attack which includes Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to perform as they look to win back to back WTC finals.
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: The third day of the World Test Championship final is about to kickoff with bowlers being the stars on the first two days that have already been played.