Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 2, Live Updates: Temba Bavuma Survives LBW Scare, SA Breathe Sigh Of relief, Trail By 125 Runs

Hazlewood celebrates fall of a wicket | Image: AP

Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 2, Live Updates: Pat Cummins' Australia dominated Day 1 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final and have left Temba Bavuma's South Africa begging for answers. A total of 14 wickets fell on the first day of the ‘Ultimate Test’ and the Proteas need to do something real quick to turn things around. This is the Proteas men's team's second final in a span of one year and they'll look to make it count. The match currently is in Australia's pocket and Cummins is eyeing his second WTC mace and his third ICC trophy and there is no better place to do it than at the Lord's Cricket Ground, The ‘mecca’ of the sport.

