Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 2, Live Updates: Temba Bavuma Survives LBW Scare, SA Breathe Sigh Of relief, Trail By 125 Runs

Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 2, Live Updates: Pat Cummins' Australia dominated Day 1 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final and have left Temba Bavuma's South Africa begging for answers. A total of 14 wickets fell on the first day of the ‘Ultimate Test’ and the Proteas need to do something real quick to turn things around. This is the Proteas men's team's second final in a span of one year and they'll look to make it count. The match currently is in Australia's pocket and Cummins is eyeing his second WTC mace and his third ICC trophy and there is no better place to do it than at the Lord's Cricket Ground, The ‘mecca’ of the sport.
Stay tuned on this blog for the latest updates, live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, updated scoreboard, latest news and much more so that you never stay out of the action.
Australia vs South Africa, ICC WTC 2025 Final, Day 2, Live Updates: The mighty Australia, led by Pat Cummins look to win their second ICC World Test Championship title. The Aussies are the defending champions of the WTC mace and after the proceedings on Day 1, it looks like they are going to retain the title. Temba Bavuma's South Africa on the other hand have plenty on their table to do and accomplish. They need to turn things around real quick in the ‘Home of Cricket’ aka Lord's as a rampant Aussie side looks to run through them.
Get all the latest updates, live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, updated scoreboard ad latest news on this blog and never miss a single moment of the high-octane action
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: So far, so good from Temba Bavuma. The South African skipper has looked solid this morning and has kept the scoreboard ticking
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Great show of intent by both the South African batters. They are just few runs away from the first fifty run partnership of their innings
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Bavuma and Bedingham have handled the Aussie pacers quite well this morning. Skipper Pat Cummins has now introduced himself into the attack as Australia continue their search for more wickets
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Australia had almost dismissed Bavuma, but the South African skipper survives. Opts for Decision Review System (DRS) to overturn the umpire's decision
AUS vs SA Live Score: Just what the doctor had ordered for. South African batsmen are striking the ball amazingly this morning and they have showing a lot of intent, something that was missing on Day 1
AUS vs SA Live Score: Attack and attack, that is what the South African skipper is doing as of now. Bavuma is taking on Starc at the moment and it is the only thing that the Proteas batters can do here
AUS vs SA Live Score: Just what South Africa might not have wanted at this point. Hazlewood has paired up with Starc, just to make things a touch difficult for the Proteas batters
AUS vs SA Live Score: Bavuma leans through and punches one through the cover on the last ball of Mitchell Starc's over. The Proteas skipper picks two wickets
AUS vs SA Live Score: Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham are at the crease, Starc has to start the proceedings for Australia. Big day for South Africa this
AUS vs SA Live Score: We are almost there, Day 2 is about to start and it might prove to be the most crucial day as far as the future of this match is concerned
AUS vs SA Live Score: Former English skipper Michael Vaughan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shed light on how much the people of United Kingdom love Test cricket
AUS vs SA Live Score: Ex-English captain Nasser Husain has expressed worries over South Africa going to the shell and not taking enough chances. Hussain has said that the South African batters should look to play square of the wicket so that they can score valuable runs
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Here is a small behind the scenes of Jay Shah's visit to the iconic Lord's stadium
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: A total of 14 wickets fell on the opening day of the World Test Championship final and 12 of them were taken by the pacers. Here's a complete breakdown
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: Here's a look at South Africa's fall of wickets
AUS vs SA Live Score: A total of 14 wickets fell on the first day of the Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship 2025 Final. It was always meant to be a battle of the bowlers and it has lived up to all the hype.
AUS vs SA, WTC Final, Live Score: Historically, Day 2 is the best for batting at the iconic Lord's. Will that be the case today? While that remains to be seen, fans would be in for an exciting first session.
AUS vs SA, WTC Final, Live Score: For Australia, they will rely heavily on Hazlewood and Starc to get them an early breakthrough on Day 2. One more wicket and SA would be looking down the barrel.
AUS vs SA, WTC Final, Live Score: It did not rain yesterday, but today there are forecasts for light rain. Fans would be hoping that rain stays away and there is a full day of competitive cricket at Lord's.
AUS vs SA, WTC Final, Live Score: The opening session of day 2 would be crucial for both sides. While SA try to hold onto their wickets, Australia will look for breakthroughs.
AUS vs SA Live Score: The third day of the Test match is often known as the moving day, but the manner in which South Africa batted on the first day has given Australia an advantage on which they can bank upon. The second day of this Test match and especially how South Africa bat will decide the course of this particular contest
AUS vs SA Live Score: South Africa have gone into a shell and they need to break free. The biggest mistake that South Africa made on Day 1 was not looking to score. Temba Bavuma, the Proteas skipper is still out there and he'll have to let his bat do the talking.
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Score: A total of fourteen wickets fell on the first day of the World Test Championship 2025 final. Australia's first innings score of 212 might've felt like an ordinary one in the start, but the manner in which the Aussies stormed back into match is something that only champions can do. Day 2 presents itself with a lot of opportunities for both the sides. South Africa need to break out of the shell that they have gone into. Australia on the other hand will look to bundle the Proteas out as soon as possible and secure a big lead that they can maximize