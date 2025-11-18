Australian Media Roasts Ben Stokes Once Again; 'Cocky' Captain Criticized For Golf Break Before Ashes Opener In Perth

Ben Stokes walks out to bat on the fifth day of the Manchester Test | Image: Associated Press

England captain Ben Stokes is once again a centre of attraction in the Australian press. Newspaper headlines of a local tabloid in Perth exploded once again as the English all-rounder got lambasted for taking a golf break as the series inches closer.

Cricket Australia has been grinding through as the upcoming Test series against England inches closer. As their training continues, the Aussie media have taken their mind games to another level.

The English captain has been the prime target of the Australian press, as they had put up a scalding publication when Ben Stokes arrived in Perth, Western Australia, to join the team camp.

Perth Tabloid Criticizes Ben Stokes Once Again Ahead Of Ashes Test

When Ben Stokes arrived in Australia, a local tabloid publication labelled him as 'England's cocky captain complainer' to begin the mind-games ahead of the series.

The Ashes bring a newfound energy among the fans, and the Aussie media adds the spice ahead of the coveted Test series, which has a storied rivalry over the years.

The West Australian has once again launched a scalding attack on Ben Stokes after the England players were spotted at a golfing retreat.

The Perth-based tabloid wrote, "Cocky tourists skip practice to play golf instead," and that "Captain Kiwi Ben Stokes didn't seem to care, hitting the fairways yet again."

The tabloid also displayed the track at Perth Optus Stadium, labelling them "A green monster" and "England's worst nightmare."

Cricket Australia Trains In Full Tilt Ahead Of Perth Test

While Captain Ben Stokes and the England cricket team enjoy a golfing retreat, Cricket Australia continues its training regimen with proper drills at the Optus Stadium.

Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper who has been ruled out of the series opener clash, was also seen training with the team. He was bowling to Marnus Labuschagne in the nets.

The premium fast bowler is currently recovering from a lumbar stress fracture and aims for a comeback in the second Test match between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane.