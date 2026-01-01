Australian PM Anthony Albanese Welcomes Aussie And England Players Ahead Of Final Ashes Test

On January 1, 2026, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted Team Australia and England ahead of the last Test at Kirribilli House for his annual New Year's Day reception. During the event, the Prime Minister joked that the two sides should make sure to make it to Day 3 after a two-day finish at the MCG.

Notably, the third day of the upcoming Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is significant as it marks Jane McGrath Day, meant to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer. This is a McGrath Foundation initiative started by former Australian player Glenn McGrath, who lost his wife Jane to a battle with breast cancer.

PM Anthony Albanese And His Wife Welcomed The Two Teams At Kirribilli House

Anthony Albanese and his wife, Jodie Haydon, hosted a 90-minute function featuring oysters, tuna tartare, prawns, juices, and sparkling water on the menu, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Following the event, Albanese shared a picture with the Australian team, writing, "It's been an Ashes series unlike any other. And from Sunday, the SCG will be a sea of pink with Aussie fans and the Barmy Army supporting the great work of the McGrath Foundation. Let's go Australia."

While joking about extending to play till day three, the Aussie Prime Minister shared, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, "Day three in this Test is really important. More than the others. So whatever you do, if things are going wrong, just get someone to play out a couple of sessions, because we do want day three. It is something very special. I am sure it will be record crowds again, as there have been around the country."

Australia Has Sealed The Ashes Series