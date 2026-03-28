Bangladesh Considers Lifting Ban On IPL Broadcast Just Ahead Of New Season

There is no hindrance to an IPL broadcast in Bangladesh as the new government has opened up doors. Bangladesh's information and broadcasting minister Zahir Uddin Swapan insisted the country will not bar IPL from telecast in the country. Earlier, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government had blocked IPL broadcasts in the country.

Bangladesh Will Not Bar IPL Broadcast In Country

The move came in the aftermath of Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL. BCCI directed KKR to release the Bangladeshi fast bowler amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries. As quoted by Deutsche Welle, Swapan said, “No one applied to us to telecast the IPL. We don't want to mix politics with sport. We will look at it from a commercial perspective, and if any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively.”

Earlier, Aminul Haque, the State Minister for Youth and Sport, hinted that they are ready to ease the sports diplomacy by holding discussions over the stance of the former government. Swapan's comment has further established Bangladesh's intent to ease things out.

On being asked if Star Sports could broadcast IPL in Bangladesh, Swapan answered, “We will not bar anyone from telecasting it. If Star Sports want to telecast it, they can. If any of our channels want to telecast it, we will take it positively, but we will not force anything.”

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Investigation Launched Into Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Boycott

Earlier, the Sports Minister also ordered an investigation into Bangladesh's failure to take part in the T20 World Cup. Haque stated that the committee will launch a probe to find out whether the decision was the result of a “Sports Diplomatic” failure.

Haque also reiterated that the five-member committee formed to investigate the alleged irregularities, manipulation and malpractices in the last BCB elections will submit its report within 15 days. The Sports Minister went on to further address that after receiving the report, he will consult with the ICC before taking the final step.

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