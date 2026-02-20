Republic World
Updated 20 February 2026 at 15:42 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board Announces Central Contracts For 2026, Taskin Ahmed And Mustafizur Rahman Demoted

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the central contracts for their men's team for the 2026 season and both Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur rahman have been demoted.

Asian News International
Mustafizur Rahman during World T20 2024
Mustafizur Rahman during World T20 2024 | Image: Associated Press

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the central contracts for their men's team for the 2026 season, spanning January 1 to December 31, 2026. The number of players on BCB contracts has increased from 22 in 2025 to 28 in the latest list, according to the ICC website.


Pacer Taskin Ahmed, the sole A+ category player last year, has been downgraded to Grade A. An Achilles injury in February disrupted his season, keeping him out of all Test matches in 2025. However, he remained active in white-ball cricket for Bangladesh, taking eight wickets in six ODIs and 24 wickets in 13 T20Is. Overall, Taskin has played 17 Test matches, taking 49 wickets at an average of 39.26. He has featured in 83 ODIs for Bangladesh and has 117 wickets against his name at an average of 29.86. He has also featured in 86 T20Is and has taken 106 wickets so far, at an average of 22.19.


Meanwhile, veteran Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has moved down to Grade B following his retirement from ODIs in March last year.


Strong performances by Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Rishad Hossain, and Shak Mahedi Hasan earned them promotions to Grade B. Tanzid Hasan was Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2025 with 775 runs in 27 matches, while Rishad Hossain topped the wicket charts in both ODIs and T20Is last season. In 25 T20Is, Rishad claimed 33 wickets in 2025, while claiming 17 wickets in seven ODIs.

BCB Men's Central Contracts


Grade A
 

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Litton Das


Taskin Ahmed


Grade B
 


Mushfiqur Rahim


Mominul Haque


Taijul Islam


Mustafizur Rahman


Tawhid Hridoy


Hasan Mahmud


Nahid Rana


Shadman Islam


Tanzid Hasan Tamim


Rishad Hossian


Shak Mahedi Hasan
 


Grade C


Soumya Sarkar


Jaker Ali Anik


Shoriful Islam


Tanzim Hasan Sakib


Nasum Ahmed


Syed Khaled Ahmed


Grade D

Saif Hassan


Parvez Hossain Emon

Tanvir Islam


Nayeem Hasan

Hasan Murad

Shamim Hossain

Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.

