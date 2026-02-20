Bangladesh Cricket Board Announces Central Contracts For 2026, Taskin Ahmed And Mustafizur Rahman Demoted

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the central contracts for their men's team for the 2026 season, spanning January 1 to December 31, 2026. The number of players on BCB contracts has increased from 22 in 2025 to 28 in the latest list, according to the ICC website.



Pacer Taskin Ahmed, the sole A+ category player last year, has been downgraded to Grade A. An Achilles injury in February disrupted his season, keeping him out of all Test matches in 2025. However, he remained active in white-ball cricket for Bangladesh, taking eight wickets in six ODIs and 24 wickets in 13 T20Is. Overall, Taskin has played 17 Test matches, taking 49 wickets at an average of 39.26. He has featured in 83 ODIs for Bangladesh and has 117 wickets against his name at an average of 29.86. He has also featured in 86 T20Is and has taken 106 wickets so far, at an average of 22.19.