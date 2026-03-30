Bangladesh Suffer Another Setback, JioStar Terminates IPL Broadcast Deal Over Payment Default Issues

JioStar has terminated its IPL broadcast agreement in Bangladesh, raising a massive question over the telecast of the current season. As reported by Reuters, the official broadcaster of IPL has cited payment issues as a key reason behind this decision, just two days after IPL commenced. Recently, Bangladesh has hinted that it might be open to IPL broadcasting after banning its telecast across the country over KKR's decision to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad.

JioStar Terminates IPL Broadcast Deal In Bangladesh

Reuters accessed a JioStar letter to T Sports, which bought the rights from the Indian media conglomerate for the time span of 2023 to 2027. The letter said, “The agreement stands terminated with immediate effect. ” The company also pointed out the "continued failure and default in ​adhering to the payment timelines stipulated under the agreement".

The move will leave Bangladesh in a major spot of bother. Reuters also reported that the agreement for WPL was also terminated through a letter dated back on February 17.

Bangladesh Tried To Soften Stance Towards India?

This move came on the back of Bangladesh's recent insistence to soften their stance on IPL broadcast in India. Information and broadcasting minister Zahir Uddin Swapan insisted the country will not bar IPL from telecast in the country. Swapan said, “No one applied to us to telecast the IPL. We don't want to mix politics with sport. We will look at it from a commercial perspective, and if any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively.”

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Earlier, Aminul Haque, the State Minister for Youth and Sport, hinted that they are ready to ease the sports diplomacy by holding discussions over the stance of the former government. Swapan's comment has further established Bangladesh's intent to ease things out.

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