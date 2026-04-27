Bangladesh vs New Zealand FREE LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: Where To Watch BAN vs NZ - Check Squads, Venue, Toss Time
BAN vs NZ T20I Series 2026: Bangladesh would look to continue the winning momentum when they host New Zealand in the 1st T20I game.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
BAN vs NZ, 1st T20I: Bangladesh host New Zealand in a T20I series starting today. While Bangladesh would look to continue their momentum following their successful ODI series. The Tigers beat the Blackcaps 2-1. In what comes as a huge setback for the visiting side, Tom Latham has been ruled out of today's match after being struck on his right big toe while batting at training on match eve.
BAN vs NZ: All You Need to Know
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Date And Time
The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on April 27 from 1:30 p.m. IST.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Venue
The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live Telecast
The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I will not be telecast live in India.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I on the FanCode app and website.
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BAN vs NZ Predicted XI
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister