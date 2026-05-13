Barbados Royals renamed as Barbados Tridents ahead of CPL 2026

The Barbados franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will revert to its former identity as the Barbados Tridents from the 2026 season, ending a five-year run under the Barbados Royals name.



The franchise, owned by Royals Sports Group, also announced a return to Barbados' traditional blue-and-yellow national colours, replacing the pink kit that had been used since the 2021 rebranding.



The move is part of a new three-year "One Barbados" partnership involving the Government of Barbados, which is set to become a minority co-investor in the franchise, subject to regulatory approvals. Majority ownership and day-to-day operations will continue to remain with Royals Sports Group, according to ESPNcricinfo.



The rebranding will apply to both the men's and women's teams, including the Women's CPL side launched in 2022. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said the revival of the Tridents' identity reflected the country's pride and ambitions as it approaches 60 years of independence.

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"Cricket has long been a core pillar of our national identity and self-determination. As such, it is incredibly fitting that through this partnership, we will see ourselves represented, in our national colours, with a name that speaks to who we are," Mottley said in a joint statement.



Royals Sports Group lead owner Manoj Badale described the collaboration as a landmark public-private partnership in franchise cricket.

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