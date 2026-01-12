BCB Breaks Silence on Bangladeshi Umpire Officiating ODI Game in India: 'Don't Need to Issue Any NOC'

Ind vs NZ: After a Bangladeshi umpire named Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat officiated the opening ODI in Vadodara between India-New Zealand, eyebrows were raised as to who allowed him to officiate the game.

Hours after the game, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has finally broken silence on the matter and given much-needed clarity on it.

'He is not contracted with BCB’

Clearing the air on this, Umpire Department Chairman Iftekhar Rahman claimed that Saikat is an ICC-contracted umpire and that the BCB has no authority to prevent him from officiating matches in India.

"He (Saikat) is an ICC-contracted umpire, and we are stating clearly that he is not contracted with us (BCB)," Iftekhar told Cricbuzz.

"Our contract stipulates that whenever he has an ICC assignment, he is automatically on leave from his duties with us. I don't need to issue any NOC. The contract states that if he has any ICC engagement, he must be automatically released. I have no authority to decide whether to grant permission or not," he added.

Bangladesh's T20 WC Venue Dilemma

