BCB Meeting: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das Retained As ODI And T20I Captains; Rafique Appointed As Spin Consultant

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reaffirmed its leadership structure and strengthened its coaching setup during the fourth Board of Directors meeting held in Dhaka on Saturday.

In a major decision on Saturday by BCB, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead Bangladesh's ODI side until the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, while Litton Das will remain captain of the T20I team through to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hassan have been appointed as vice-captains for the ODI and T20I squads, respectively.

The board also appointed the former spinner Mohammad Rafique as a specialist spin-bowling coach and consultant for a one-year term. A pioneer of Bangladesh cricket and the country's first bowler to claim 100 wickets in both Tests and ODIs, he will work closely with players across all levels, including the senior national side, to strengthen the spin department.

Mehidy's tenure as ODI captain has already shown promise, with Bangladesh securing notable series wins against West Indies in 2025 and Pakistan earlier this year. Meanwhile, Litton continues to lead the T20I side despite Bangladesh opting out of the 2026 T20 World Cup due to security concerns surrounding fixtures in India.

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Beyond on-field matters, the BCB introduced several administrative and technological initiatives aimed at modernising the game in the country. A new Human Resources policy has been approved to improve organisational efficiency and transparency.

Two digital platforms, the Player Data App and the Cloud Server App, have also been launched. These tools will provide detailed statistics, video analysis, and performance insights on domestic cricketers, assisting coaches, selectors, and analysts in decision-making.

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The Board has decided to reintroduce the BCB Annual Awards Programme to recognise outstanding performances and contributions within Bangladesh cricket, including cricket journalism.