BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Shares Concerning Update On Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Ahead Of England Series

India Tour of England: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar shared concerning update on talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness while announcing Team India's 18-member squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Ajit Agarkar attended the press conference on Saturday, May 24th, in Mumbai to reveal the squad. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed some worrying updates on Bumrah's fitness ahead of the England.

The five-match Test series between India and England will mark the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle.

The series between the two cricket giants will kick off on June 20th at Headingley. The second game will take place on July 2nd at Edgbaston. The third match of the series will be held on July 10th at the Lord's. Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth matches of the series will be played on July 23rd and July 31st, at Old Trafford, and the Oval, respectively.

Ajit Agarkar Opens Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Ahead Of England Series

While speaking at the press conference, Ajit Agarkar said that Bumrah will not be available for the five Test matches against England as per the BCCI physios and the doctors.

"I don’t think he is available for five Tests, as far as the physios and the doctors have told us," Agarkar told the reporters at the press conference.

Jasprit Bumrah is among the five seamers who have been added to Team India's squad for England.

The BCCI chief selector added that Bumrah is 'very important' to Team India for his ability to clinch wins for the side.

"Whether it’s four, three, we will see how the series goes and how his body takes the workload. He is very important to us. Even if he is fit for three or four Test matches, he is going to win us Test matches," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury during the fifth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 against Australia. Following that, Bumrah was sidelined from the crease for almost three months. Due to his injury, the talismanic pacer also missed the Champions Trophy 2025.

During the BGT 2024-2025, Jaspri Bumrah was the highest-wicket taker in the series with 32 wickets from nine innings at a bowling average of 13.06.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Test Cricket

The 31-year-old made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa at Cape Town. Following that, he has picked up 205 wickets in 86 Test innings at an economy rate of 2.76.