BCCI Issues Notice To Romi Bhinder, Did Rajasthan Royals Manager Use Mobile In Dugout For Medical Reasons?

Rajasthan Royals have been deeply embedded in a controversy after manager Romi Bhinder was spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during the RCB match. As per the IPL regulations, a phone cannot be carried in a dugout due to the strict protocols of BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit. In a viral social media clip, RR sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was caught peeking at Bhinder's phone during the RCB vs RR game.

BCCI Issued Notice To Rajasthan Royals Manager

As per the IPL’s Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol, the use of a mobile phone is only permitted in the dressing room by the team manager, and only the team analyst can use electronic devices during the match. As per the New Indian Express, the BCCI has taken note of the incident and has served a notice to the Rajasthan Royals manager.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal stated that the ACSU unit will probe the incident and will submit a report. He told the New Indian Express, “We have asked the ACSU to investigate and file a report on the incident.” Two Anti-Corruption Managers, appointed by the Head of the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit, are tasked with supervising the PMOA and ensuring that all protocols are properly implemented.

Medical Emergency Behind Mobile Phone Controversy?

A medical reason could be the centre of the entire controversy. As per the report, Bhinder had faced serious medical emergencies in the past, and his lungs collapsed, which required critical medical attention, including a prolonged stay in the hospital in Nagpur. A source told the New Indian Express, “Both of his lungs had collapsed and that medical emergency meant he spent nearly a month in a Nagpur hospital.”

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Another source said, "Romi has lost more than 10 kilos due to medical issues. He has asthma as well because of which he is advised not to walk a long distance or climb stairs frequently. He is with the team and performed various roles for the franchise. Hence he knows the rules and regulations but that phone was in his possession due to medical reasons. Besides, possessing a mobile phone and a laptop in the dugout is allowed as per the protocol. The only problem was the usage but again he was not making calls or receiving any of them. He was just scrolling his phone. He has time and he will try to explain his point of view to the ACSU officials."

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