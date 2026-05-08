BCCI To Tighten IPL Rules For Players & Franchises Following Multiple Protocol Breaches

IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Friday said that the apex cricket body is introducing new access control rules for players during the Indian Premier League (IPL), aimed at strengthening discipline and ensuring stricter compliance with tournament protocols.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Shukla said the new IPL regulations will restrict player access and prevent unauthorised meetings with cricketers in hotels, team buses and other restricted areas, in a move intended to improve transparency and tighten overall security arrangements during the tournament.

"The BCCI is setting up new rules. The access that the players have will be controlled; unauthorised people will not be allowed to meet the players, neither in hotels nor on buses, to ensure the transparency of the IPL," the BCCI VP said.

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His remarks come a day after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board will issue a strict advisory to all IPL franchises following multiple "anomalies and irregularities" observed during the ongoing season involving players, team officials and unauthorised individuals.

Saikia revealed that the BCCI had noticed several breaches of established anti-corruption and security protocols, including unauthorised persons accompanying team members, accessing team hotels and entering players' or officials' rooms.

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He also expressed concern over franchise owners and officials interacting with players in restricted areas where such access is not permitted under IPL regulations.

Calling the matter serious, Saikia said the BCCI and IPL governing body would release a formal advisory to reinforce compliance with tournament protocols. He warned that any future violations would invite "very stringent action" from the board.

"This time, we have observed various anomalies and irregularities in the conduct of certain franchises and players. So BCCI and IPL are preparing an advisory, and we are going to release that advisory this evening because we have noticed that there are a lot of unauthorised persons who are moving along with the team members. And some people who are unauthorised are coming to the hotels and to the players' rooms or the team officials' room, which is totally against our anti-corruption protocols. We have also seen that certain team owners and officials are mingling with players in areas where it is not allowed. So there are certain protocols we have to follow, and we have seen there are some dilutions. We have taken this very seriously. We are issuing an advisory, and it will be very strictly followed. If there is any violation hereinafter, then BCCI and IPL will take very stringent action," Saikia told the reporters.

Meanwhile, the IPL has also witnessed disciplinary actions earlier in the season. Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag was caught smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room during his side's IPL clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier in the tournament. Parag was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point after he was caught vaping inside the dressing room.