Ben Stokes Announces Shocking Retirement From International Cricket

London: England captain Ben Stokes has announced shocking retirement as the captain of England’s Test team and from international cricket. The skipper confirmed that he will step down at the conclusion of the ongoing third Test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire.

'Reasons Can Wait…'

The 35-year-old broke the news to his teammates in the dressing room before the commencement of Day 4 in Nottinghamshire.

He told them there was something he knew would happen over the next two days: “There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days, which is that this is my last two days as your captain, my last two days representing England.”

“Reasons can wait. But I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand, and I’ve got one more trip to do. And the only thing I ask is can everyone please just be the same," he added.

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Emphasising that they still had a lot of hard work ahead, he stated that his only wish was to be able to walk off the field, regardless of the result, knowing that the group of men, and one lady, had given their all for the past two days.

He reiterated that the “only thing” he wanted was for everyone to give it their best not only for him selfishly, but for the team as a whole. He urged his team to go out and give everything for another two more days.

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“So let’s just go out there and give everything for another two days. Now it’s time to go to work and can everyone else please just come with me," he added.

‘England Will Never Be The Same Again’

The official X handle of England Cricket teams shared the video of Stokes' speech, calling him the "best leader the team could have ever hoped for".

England Cricket tweeted, “Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for. We love you so much and wish you all the best in your retirement❤️"