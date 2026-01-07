Ben Stokes Battles Through Pain In Sydney Test, England Captain Bats On Despite Adductor Problem

Ben Stokes walks from the field during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney | Image: AP

The England cricket team ran into a significant problem after the captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes suffered an injury and was unable to perform at full capacity.

After already losing the Ashes Test series, the Ben Stokes-led England cricket team is battling for pride in the final Ashes Test. The visitors' confidence was beaming after they defeated Australia in the Boxing Day Test.

However, the tables have turned vastly, as the Three Lions are now struggling to keep up against the mighty Aussies in the competition.

Ben Stokes Fights On! England Skipper Returns to Bat Despite Adductor Injury

England captain Ben Stokes suffered an adductor injury on day four of the final Ashes Test in Sydney. He walked off the field in the middle of his 28th over. The English camp has confirmed the all-rounder's injury, which adds to their troubles in the game.

In Stokes' absence, Harry Brook emerged as the stand-in captain and bowled out Australia at 567.

Despite being injured, the English cricketer walked out to bat during England's second innings in the quest for some vital runs in the competition. Ben Stokes managed to add just one run before being dismissed by Beau Webster.

Steve Smith claimed a sharp catch towards the left at first slip, marking the end of the England captain's batting.

Ben Stokes' adductor complaint adds to England's injury-related troubles. He now joins the injured list alongside Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Australia Maintain Momentum In Day 4 Despite Jacob Bethell's Century

After bowling out Australia at 567, England batters failed to convert a strong start, with opener Zak Crawley being dismissed at just one. Ben Duckett scored 42, while Jacob Bethell played anchor with a commanding 232-ball 142* in the competition. The middle-order also fumbled, with Joe Root being dismissed at six while Will Jacks walked back after a two-ball duck.

Harry Brook pulled up 42 runs to bring some stability, while Jamie Smith scored 26 before being dismissed via run-out.

Australia's bowlers were firmly dominant, with Beau Webster picking up three scalps. Scott Boland bagged two wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser each scalped a wicket, putting pressure on the English batters.