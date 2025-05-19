Ben Stokes Makes Big Change Ahead of India vs England Series in Bid to Properly Recover From Hamstring Injury

Heading into the big India vs England Test series in June 2025, the hosts know that their best chance of getting a positive result in the series will hinge on the good form of their captain Ben Stokes.

The 33-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best all-rounders in the world right now and has the ability to swing games with both bat and ball.

However, there has been one major issue that Stokes has contended with in recent years - injuries. The latest issue he faced came in the form of a hamstring injury that he picked up in December 2024.

But he has made a big change to combat his spate of injury issues ahead of the crucial home series against India.

Stokes Swears Off Alcohol

Speaking to the Untapped podcast, Stokes made it clear that he was keen to go off alcohol for a while as it may help him in his recovery.

"I don’t think I’ll ever be completely sober but I’ve not had a drink since 2 January. I said to myself - not until I finish my injury rehab and get back on the field."

It signals a change in attitude from someone who, by his own admission, was never someone who drank moderately when he had the chance.

A New Way of Training

What's more, he admitted that his urge to drink now is not as much as it used to be when he was younger.

"I think the day I wake up and can’t be bothered to do the training programme is getting towards that time you don’t really want it any more. But I haven’t got any interest in stopping."

Stokes has also signed on with a company that promotes responsible drinking as it is a spirits brand that is alcohol-free.