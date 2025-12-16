"Bowling Alongside Ravindra Jadeja Will Mean A Lot": Rajasthan Royals Spinner Ravi Bishnoi Expresses Admiration For left-Arm All-rounder

After being picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi said that bowling alongside veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will mean a lot to him. Ravi Bishnoi, whose base price was Rs 2 crore, was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a whopping price of Rs 7.4 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction on Tuesday.

It was an intense bid for Bishnoi, with CSK, RR, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bidding for the leg-spinner. But Bishnoi went to the Royals. Bishnoi has picked up 61 T20I wickets in 42 matches at an average of 19.37, with two four-fers.

Speaking on 'Match Centre Live Auction 2026', Rajasthan Royals' new spinner Ravi Bishnoi spoke about joining his home team for the IPL 2026 season. "There's nothing better than getting the opportunity to play for your home team.

Bowling alongside Ravindra Jadeja will mean a lot to me -- it will be a huge learning experience because there is so much to learn from him. He has been playing for such a long time and is one of the best all-rounders in this format, not justin India but overall."

"I'm really looking forward to learning from him. We also have a very supportive wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The long boundaries there will definitely help us in this IPL," Bishnoi added.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 25.20 crores, became the third-most expensive player in the league's history and the most expensive overseas player in the competition's history.

Rajasthan Royals and KKR entered an intense bidding war, with the Royals opting out at around Rs 13 crores, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which entered the bidding, pushing the price well above Rs 20 crores. CSK bid Rs 25 crores, and KKR followed it with a 25.20 crores bid and won the war.

Green has scored 521 runs in 21 T20Is matches at an average of 32.56, SR of 160.30, with six fifties and has 12 wickets averaging 23.35. He has scored 1,334 runs in 63 T20S at an average of 33.35, with a SR of 151.07, including a century and seven fifties, and has taken 28 wickets at an average above 34.

