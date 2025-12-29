Brendon McCullum to Get Sacked After Ashes Loss? Joe Root Says 'Silly' to Change English Management

England's Joe Root in the second Test of the Ashes 2025 series against Australia in Brisbane | Image: AP

Ashes 2025-26: Following the Ashes loss, there have already been calls for a change of management where most reckon coach Brendon McCullum should be relieved of his duties. For the unversed, England won the fourth Test at the iconic MCG against Australia after losing the first three games. Senior batter Joe Root has come out and defended the management. As per Root, it would be ‘silly’ to change the management.

Speaking to the English media in Melbourne, Root claimed that the players are absolutely committed to the management.

Root accepted that there are areas they can improve upon. He also reckoned that the team has made great strides.

‘We can be better’

"Yes, we can be better and there are certain areas that we'll continue to keep working at, but the management work extremely hard. They might do things in a slightly different way, but I think we've made great strides as a group and a big reason for it is because of the guys we have behind us," Root said.

Root pointed how players have improved as individuals since he was captain till date.

"You look at the group of players we've got and you look at the guys that were involved in the team when I was captain, four years ago, and you look at their records individually, and every single one of them has improved as a player," he added.

What After MCG For Stokes And Co.?