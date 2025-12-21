'Cameron Green Can Score 500 Runs For Us': KKR Head Coach Abhishek Nayar Lays Out Blueprint For IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders entered the IPL 2026 auction with the highest purse and ended up building one of the most competitive squads for next season. KKR splashed the money to bring in some talented names, including Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who is expected to play a major role for the IPL 2024 champions.

Abhishek Nayar Spells Out KKR's Cameron Green Plan

Green was the most hyped name on the auction list, and expectedly, he triggered a bidding war at the auction. KKR went on to win the race with a whopping INR 25.20 bid, and Green emerged as the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. Green's injury history could be a concern, but head coach Abhishek nayar spelled out a detailed plan for the 26-year-old.

In an interaction with JioStar, he said, "We see Cameron Green batting in the top three. He is a player who can score 500 runs for us. That is why we were so desperate to get him. We know he has that ability. He has scored over 500 runs in the IPL before, so he can do well in the top order. He solves different problems for us. Over the past few years, our success came when our top three players scored more than 400 runs. The hope is that he can score big runs for us."

What Will Be Cameron Green's Ideal Batting Position?

Green's antics could also see him opening the batting. With no more Andre Russell in the team, the IPL side will look to fit him in the most suitable role, and Green could open the batting with Rachin Ravindra. Sunil Narine has been opening for KKR, but the West Indies star could be demoted in the batting order. Despite being enlisted as a batter, Green later confirmed he will also bowl in the IPL, which could be a huge boost for KKR.