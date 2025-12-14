Cameron Green Clears The Air, Confirms Availability As Bowler Despite Being Listed As Batter In IPL 2026 Auction List

Australian cricketer Cameron Green has cleared the confusion over his bowling status for the IPL 2026 season. Despite being listed as a batter in the upcoming IPL auction, Green has said that he will be ready to bowl in the upcoming season.

Cameron Green has registered for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction and is keen to continue his association with the Indian Premier League. The 26-year-old is expected to garner significant interest among franchises that are seeking to rebuild themselves.

Cameron Green Available To Bowl Despite Batter Listing In IPL 2026

All-rounder Cameron Green has been registered under the batters category in the IPL 2026 auction list, prompting confusion among fans. Reports claimed it was an intentional move so he would get the ultimate leverage among teams, as the batters would be presented first on the auction table.

Cameron Green has now cleared the confusion over the situation and stated there was a mix-up on his manager's end and that he had accidentally checked the wrong box during registration.

The all-rounder has confirmed that he will be good to bowl in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

"I don't know if my manager will like to hear this, but it was a stuff-up on his end. He didn't mean to say batter, I think he accidentally selected the wrong box, so it was pretty funny how it's all played out, but it's actually a stuff-up on his end. I'll be good to bowl," Cameron Green explained, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

For certain IPL teams, it will be a sigh of relief as Cameron Green will be okay to display his full potential in the competition.

Cameron Green is currently in action for Cricket Australia in The Ashes. The 26-year-old is putting his all-around skills on display, but is bowling in a restricted capacity. The all-rounder has bowled just 16 overs across the first two test matches against England.

After bowling in restricted capacity, Green is expected to bowl more overs in the remaining Ashes Test matches.

"Any overs you can bank up your sleeve in the early games will be beneficial later because I'll obviously be required later in the series when everyone's a bit more tired. Happy to keep the overs at what they are, but I'm certain they're going to get increased the next few games," Green said.