Chennai Super Kings Icons Reunite Ahead Of CSK's 'ROAR 2026' Event

IPL 2026: Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star players reunited ahead of the Chennai-based franchise's pre-season event before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season kicks off, on March 22.

Ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have announced a pre-season event, titled 'ROAR 2026', which will be a fan engagement event at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 22.

Taking to X, former CSK player S Badrinath posted a picture of some star players that have featured for the franchise in the past, posing with the five trophies that the Chennai-based franchise has so far won in the IPL.

Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Muthiah Muralidaran, Parthiv Patel, S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Murali Vijay and Lakshmipathy Balaji can be seen in the photo.

Advertisement

"O(ldie)G squad," Badrinath wrote in th caption of the X post.

The five-time champions will start their 2026 IPL season against the Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on March 30. After the Rajasthan match, CSK will face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3. CSK will then clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5 before facing off against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11.

Advertisement

Notably, CSK's talisman MS Dhoni is set to represent Chennai Super Kings once again in the IPL, with many speculating that this could be the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's final season in the tournament.