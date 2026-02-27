Colombo Weather Forecast, ENG vs NZ, T20 WC: Will Rain Washout Today's Super 8 Match?

ENG vs NZ, T20 WC: England lock horns with New Zealand on Friday in a Super 8 game in Colombo. While England are already through to the semis, New Zealand too are is a safe spot in terms of qualification. It is likely that England may look to experiment before the semi-final, interesting to see the Kiwis are ready to do that or not.

Colombo Weather Forecast For Today

The eyes would be on the skies as the match is being played in Sri Lanka and there is always a possibility of rain. But fortunately, for the fans - a full game is expected as rain is expected to stay away from the proceedings. The temperatures would be hovering around the 24-28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to surpass the 75 per cent mark. A gentle wind of 8-10 km/h will also be flowing during the match hours.