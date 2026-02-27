Updated 27 February 2026 at 09:15 IST
Colombo Weather Forecast, ENG vs NZ, T20 WC: Will Rain Washout Today's Super 8 Match?
Colombo Weather Forecast, ENG vs NZ, T20 WC: There is good news for the fans as rain is expected to stay away and permit a full game.
ENG vs NZ, T20 WC: England lock horns with New Zealand on Friday in a Super 8 game in Colombo. While England are already through to the semis, New Zealand too are is a safe spot in terms of qualification. It is likely that England may look to experiment before the semi-final, interesting to see the Kiwis are ready to do that or not.
Colombo Weather Forecast For Today
The eyes would be on the skies as the match is being played in Sri Lanka and there is always a possibility of rain. But fortunately, for the fans - a full game is expected as rain is expected to stay away from the proceedings. The temperatures would be hovering around the 24-28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to surpass the 75 per cent mark. A gentle wind of 8-10 km/h will also be flowing during the match hours.
ENG vs NZ Squads
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway
