Palestinian Flag on Helmet In Jammu Kashmir - Who is The Player? What's The Controversy?

In the wake of a local cricketer from Jammu displaying a Palestinian flag on his helmet during a Champions League cricket match sparked a furore on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police sprang into action quickly. The J&K police have reportedly summoned the cricketer for questioning.

Who is The Cricketer?

As per reports, the name of the cricketer is Furqan Bhat. He was playing a match between JK11 Kings and Jammu Trailblazers in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Champions League cricket tournament.

‘Preliminary Enquiry has been ordered’

A Preliminary Enquiry has been ordered under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; to be completed within 14 days.

The permission for preliminary enquiry to be sought from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) officer today.

For the unversed, a preliminary enquiry is ordered in cases where exists prima facie case for offences punishable for three years or more but less than seven years of imprisonment.