Palestinian Flag on Helmet In Jammu Kashmir - Who is The Player? What's The Controversy?
In a bizarre incident in Jammu, a local cricketer was spotted displaying a Palestinian flag on his helmet. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have now summoned the cricketer.
In the wake of a local cricketer from Jammu displaying a Palestinian flag on his helmet during a Champions League cricket match sparked a furore on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police sprang into action quickly. The J&K police have reportedly summoned the cricketer for questioning.
Who is The Cricketer?
As per reports, the name of the cricketer is Furqan Bhat. He was playing a match between JK11 Kings and Jammu Trailblazers in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Champions League cricket tournament.
‘Preliminary Enquiry has been ordered’
A Preliminary Enquiry has been ordered under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; to be completed within 14 days.
The permission for preliminary enquiry to be sought from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) officer today.
For the unversed, a preliminary enquiry is ordered in cases where exists prima facie case for offences punishable for three years or more but less than seven years of imprisonment.
