Cristiano Ronaldo Inches Close to Lionel Messi's Trophy Haul as Al Nassr Clinch Saudi Title

Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo raised his game on Thursday as he scored a brace to help Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1. With the win, Ronaldo bagged his maiden Saudi Pro League title since moving to the league in January 2023. For the unversed, it's Al Nassr's 11th league title, but first since Ronaldo joined as they finished two points ahead of rivals Al Hilal to clinch the crown on the last matchday of the season. It needs to be noted that Ronaldo's only other trophy with Al Nassr was the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, but that is not a FIFA-sanctioned title. So, where does this title put Ronaldo in comparison to Lionel Messi.

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CR7 vs Messi

The trophy last night was Ronaldo's 36th in his illustrious career. But when it comes to Lionel Messi, Ronaldo is way behind the Argentine icon. Messi leads the list with 48 trophies to his name. With Ronaldo, now 41, and in the last phase of his career, it is next to impossible for him to catch up with Messi.

Lionel Messi: 48 trophies

Dani Alves: 43 trophies

Marquinhos: 42 trophies

Andres Iniesta: 40 trophies

Hossam Hassan: 40 trophies

David Alaba: 39 trophies

Hossam Ashour: 39 trophies

Karim Benzema: 38 trophies

Gerard Pique: 38 trophies

Maxwell: 37 trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo: 36 trophies

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Following the win, Ronaldo's teammate Joao Felix revealed what the title means to the Portuguese icon.

Speaking after the match, Al Nassr's Joao Felix said, "Cris has been trying for a few years now to win his first title here. To win the league, especially, because in Arabia they play more, and I know because I’m with him every single day."

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