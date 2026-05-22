Cristiano Ronaldo Inches Close to Lionel Messi's Trophy Haul as Al Nassr Clinch Saudi Title
Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo raised his game on Thursday as he scored a brace to help Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1. With the win, Ronaldo bagged his maiden Saudi Pro League title since moving to the league in January 2023.
- Cricket
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Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo raised his game on Thursday as he scored a brace to help Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1. With the win, Ronaldo bagged his maiden Saudi Pro League title since moving to the league in January 2023. For the unversed, it's Al Nassr's 11th league title, but first since Ronaldo joined as they finished two points ahead of rivals Al Hilal to clinch the crown on the last matchday of the season. It needs to be noted that Ronaldo's only other trophy with Al Nassr was the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, but that is not a FIFA-sanctioned title. So, where does this title put Ronaldo in comparison to Lionel Messi.
CR7 vs Messi
The trophy last night was Ronaldo's 36th in his illustrious career. But when it comes to Lionel Messi, Ronaldo is way behind the Argentine icon. Messi leads the list with 48 trophies to his name. With Ronaldo, now 41, and in the last phase of his career, it is next to impossible for him to catch up with Messi.
Lionel Messi: 48 trophies
Dani Alves: 43 trophies
Marquinhos: 42 trophies
Andres Iniesta: 40 trophies
Hossam Hassan: 40 trophies
David Alaba: 39 trophies
Hossam Ashour: 39 trophies
Karim Benzema: 38 trophies
Gerard Pique: 38 trophies
Maxwell: 37 trophies
Cristiano Ronaldo: 36 trophies
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Following the win, Ronaldo's teammate Joao Felix revealed what the title means to the Portuguese icon.
Speaking after the match, Al Nassr's Joao Felix said, "Cris has been trying for a few years now to win his first title here. To win the league, especially, because in Arabia they play more, and I know because I’m with him every single day."
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"And I know how much Cristiano suffers with this. I knew how much he wanted to win. That’s why I went to give him a hug. Because it was like, just a few more minutes and we had it done," he added.