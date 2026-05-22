CSK Accused Of Misleading Fans By Using MS Dhoni After IPL 2026 Exit: 'Why Do You Keep Deceiving'

The Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for a third consecutive year. A harrowing 89-run loss to the Gujarat Titans means they will definitely finish in the bottom four with just 12 points in their kitty in 14 games. MS Dhoni wasn't involved in a single match as he missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to an injury.

Did CSK Deceive Fans About MS Dhoni?

This also happened to be the first season in the history of IPL that Dhoni failed to feature in a single game. Various speculations kept circling about Dhoni's fitness, but the 44-year-old didn't look fit enough to be included in the match-day squad.

Dhoni's non-involvement sparked various reactions from all corners and former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth launched an attack on the franchise. On his YouTube channel, he said,"If you look at it honestly, nobody is missing Dhoni. Nobody is asking for Dhoni in the matches. I think people are asking why he is not in the dressing room, but how many are asking that he is not playing? The Dhoni era is over. Dhoni is one of the greatest cricketers the IPL has produced and one of the greatest captains. You should have made it clear. Why do you keep deceiving fans?"

Dhoni Failed To Appear Even In One IPL 2026 Game

Dhoni was seen practising extensively at the nets and fans kept anticipating his presence in the team. But CSK didn't use him and now they are out of IPL 2026, questions have been raised over how they decided not to use their beloved “Thala” throughout the season.

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Dhoni was retained before the IPL 2026 auction, and there was never any clarity on when he would be fit. Excitement hit the roof when he travelled with the team for the final game at the Chepauk but only to take part in a post match lap of honour.