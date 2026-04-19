CSK Break Silence On MS Dhoni's Return, Provide Clarification On Fitness: 'Don’t Know When He’ll Play'

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni conundrum has continued to derail their plans. Dhoni has been recuperating from a calf strain since the start of the IPL, and CSK had confirmed that their stalwart wicket-keeper would be on the sidelines for two weeks. But almost half of the IPL is gone, and Dhoni has yet to feature for the five-time champions.

CSK Offer MS Dhoni Return Update

There was optimism that Dhoni would return to the team against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 44-year-old had travelled to Hyderabad but wasn't even named among the substitutes, raising suspicion over his fitness. With the IPL entering its most crucial phase, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey provided a timeline on Dhoni's return.

He told reporters, "He's progressing nicely with his rehab. And look, I'm a batting coach, and I'm happy with how he's batting,"

“As you saw yesterday at training, he's batting well. He was very happy with where his batting is at. He's just about progressing with his running, because if he's going to bat towards the back end of the innings, he's going to have to scurry back for those twos and things like that. He just needs to get confidence in his running and build that speed up. I don't know when he'll play, but I'm hoping it's sooner rather than later, like all the fans are.”

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CSK Suffer Ayush Mhatre Injury Blow

CSK's IPL credentials took a further hit after Ayush Mhatre sustained an injury during the SRH clash. The 18-year-old tore his hamstring and it remains to be seen whether he will feature in IPL 2026 or not. The CSK youngster will undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury. CSK has already lost Khaleel Ahmed for the remainder of the season, and Ayush's injury is a major roadblock to their pursuit of that coveted 6th title.

Mhatre looked in great touch but was dismissed after an explosive 30 off just 12 balls.