CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Lays Out Plan For MS Dhoni's Return: 'It Takes Time Sometimes'

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni's absence from CSK's playing XI has continued to be a suspense. After missing out on the first two matches, he was once again not included in CSK's playing XI against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2026 and was expected to play a pivotal role for the five-time champions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals MS Dhoni Injury Timeline

CSK had already stated that the former captain will be on the sidelines for two weeks due to a calf strain. Now, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has provided a crucial injury update, providing a possible timeline for Dhoni's return to the pitch.

During the toss, he said, “He is on track. He is getting there slowly, slowly. He is eager to play. But you know it takes time sometimes. It will be soon."

CSK remain without a win in IPL 2026, and they will certainly be hoping to get back to winning ways against RCB. Sanju Samson has been the preferred choice behind the wicket and it remains to be seen how things will unfold once Dhoni comes back to the team.

Advertisement

RCB Piled Up 250 Runs Against CSK

A Tim David masterclass propelled RCB to 250 in the first innings. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt did struggle to get it going, but once they found rhythm, it was difficult to stop them. Captain Rajat Patidar also hit the ground and set the tone for a fiery ending. David hit three consecutive sixes in the 19th over, taking away the game from the visitors. He ended up smashing a 25-ball 70, which included 8 sixes and 3 fours.