'CSK Need MS Dhoni More Than Ever': Aditya Tare Ahead Of SRH Clash

IPL 2026: Indian cricketer Aditya Tare has emphasised the importance of MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of their high-profile Southern Derby clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026 on Saturday evening.



Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar, Tare said the five-time champions CSK would benefit immensely from Dhoni's presence, both as a wicketkeeper and mentor, especially given the team's relatively young squad.



"Chennai Super Kings need MS Dhoni more than ever. If he is fit to play, he has to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in any capacity. I would personally want him to keep wickets for the full 20 overs because he is excellent behind the stumps. No disrespect to Sanju's wicket-keeping, but you need that experience," Tare said.



Tare further highlighted the importance of Dhoni's leadership presence for CSK's younger players, including debutants Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer.



"There is a lot of youth in CSK's line-up and their two debutants - Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer - need the guidance of someone as experienced as Mahi bhai," he added.



Tare also underlined Dhoni's influence on the team's overall composure in pressure situations, especially in guiding the bowling unit and supporting captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.



"Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai has always been a great support to Ruturaj and to the bowlers. We have seen him constantly talking to the bowlers and guiding them, and that is something which will give an extra edge to Chennai against SRH," he said.



Dhoni was retained by the Super Kings as an "uncapped player" for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and this retention was extended for IPL 2026, keeping his salary unchanged at Rs 4 crore.



Dhoni had a decent IPL 2025 season with the bat, making 196 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17.



After two back-to-back wins at home, CSK will be aiming to make it three wins in a row, this time away from home, while SRH will be aiming to protect their fortress. SRH has won two of their five matches this season.