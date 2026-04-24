CSK Star Sanju Samson Steals The Show With Majestic Ton Against MI In IPL 2026: 'He Stood Out Because Of His Game Awareness'

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched a commanding 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 23.

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Sanju Samson Steals Show At Wankhede

Sanju Samson stole the spotlight at the Wankhede with a majestic knock against the Mumbai-based franchise. He was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 101 runs off 54 balls, scored at a strike rate of 187.04. The 31-year-old batter struck 10 fours and 6 sixes during his innings in the first innings.

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Sanju Samson Garners High Praise

Speaking on JioStar, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh showered praise on Samson, highlighting his exceptional game awareness. He noted how the CSK batter shifted gears after reaching his half-century.

“Sanju Samson stood out because of his game awareness. A lot of players have talent, but very few understand how to pace an innings in different situations. He recognised the importance of batting till the end, especially with a young side around him. After his half-century, he shifted gears, focused on singles and doubles, and ensured he stayed till the last phase. With wickets falling at the other end, he took responsibility and finished strongly. For me, this was one of the finest innings in terms of awareness and determination,” Harbhajan Singh said.

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Samson has now played 184 matches and 179 innings in his IPL career, amassing 4,997 runs at a strike rate of 140.87 and an average of 31.82. His tally includes five centuries and 26 half-centuries in the prestigious T20 tournament.

Following this victory, Chennai Super Kings climbed to fifth place in the IPL 2026 standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.118. CSK have played seven matches so far, winning three and losing four.