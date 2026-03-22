Dasun Shanaka Ditches PSL To Join IPL, Sri Lankan Star Set To Replace Sam Curran At Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2026: Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka is set to replace the injured Sam Curran at Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Shanaka has informed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars about the move. The formalities for the switch are currently being finalised.

Sam Curran, who was involved in the high-profile pre-auction trade between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals — a deal that saw CSK acquire Sanju Samson while RR brought in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran — has been ruled out of the tournament due to a groin injury.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will start their IPL campaign with a match against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After facing CSK, RR will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans on April 4 and then face the Mumbai Indians on April 7 and then face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

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Shanaka previously featured in the 2023 season of the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, where he played three matches. In three innings, he scored 26 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Shanaka has featured in 131 T20Is, having scored 1,912 runs. He has also taken 46 wickets in those matches.

Shanaka also captained Sri Lanka at the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. He has decent form behind him. He struck a 20-ball fifty against Oman and followed it up with an unbeaten 76 off 31 balls against Pakistan.

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