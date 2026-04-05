DC Star Sameer Rizvi Wins Acclaim For Batting Heroics Against MI: 'He's Adapted Well'

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' young sensation Sameer Rizvi continued his remarkable turnaround in the Indian Premier League (IPL), smashing a match-winning 90 to guide his side to a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians, and the DC Assistant Coach Ian Bell credited Rizvi's adaptability for his success.

Chasing 163, the 22-year-old Rizvi anchored the innings with a fluent 90 off 51 balls, laced with seven fours and seven sixes, as DC registered just their second win over MI, in the last seven meetings, in the match held in New Delhi on Saturday. The knock also propelled Rizvi to the top of the Orange Cap standings.

The right-hander, who had a modest start to his IPL career, has now found rhythm with three consecutive fifties, showcasing his ability to adapt and dominate. His innings marked the third-highest score by an Impact Player in IPL history, behind Sai Sudharsan's 108* in 2025 and Jos Buttler's 107* in 2024.

Speaking after the match, DC assistant coach Ian Bell praised Rizvi's maturity and flexibility at the crease and said, "He's played beautifully, as I said, he's adapted well, and that's what we spoke about coming in from the last game."

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Rizvi highlighted the freedom given by the team management as a key factor behind his success and said, "They told us before the tournament that we will give you a chance to play at number four. We will give you a chance to play however you want to play. There is freedom in everything."

Bell further emphasised the youngster's awareness of conditions and smart shot selection.

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"A home ground for him, and knowing the conditions really well, but then adapting as well. Good players adapt to different surfaces, and I thought he did that incredibly well today. We knew with the lower bounce how important it was to play straighter rather than going too square, and I think he did that really well," the former England batter said.

Rizvi also credited Bell and the coaching staff for guiding his approach and said, "He talks a lot about my batting. He tells me what options are possible in every wicket situation. The whole staff is very helpful, and they have given me a lot of freedom."

Bell pointed to the balance within the squad, with experienced players supporting emerging talent and said, "Not just the young players, but having the senior players like KL, Axar, Kuldeep around the whole group. We have a lovely blend of experience. Sameer, in particular, obviously, he's supposed to take the headlines at the moment."

Reflecting on his mindset, Rizvi said he has focused on staying positive and playing according to the situation.

"Basically, I was trying not to think so much about cricket and my batting. When I go into the game, I should play the way the situation demands. And if we are batting first, I should be positive. The more positive I am, the better shots I will get," the young DC batter said.

Bell, however, urged caution despite the strong start and said, "So much talent in this squad and hopefully we will see that as the

whole tournament comes on. We keep our feet on the ground, absolutely no doubt. Individually and as a team. It's a long competition but a really nice start."

Delhi Capitals have won both of their matches in the tournament so far, and Sameer Rizvi was named Player of the Match in both matches. However, he echoed his sentiments, emphasising consistency going forward.