Debutant Kayla Reyneke's Last-ball Six Seals Win For South Africa Women Against New Zealand In Series Opener



Debutant Kayla Reyneke's last-ball six on ODI debut helped South Africa women seal a dramatic win against New Zealand to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



Chasing a challenging target of 269 runs, the Proteas women lost the wicket of Tazmin Brits in the first over. Annerie Dercksen was forced to come out to bat in the first over. Captain Laura Wolvaardt hit a quick three boundaries but departed after making just 16 runs.



Then Sune Luus and Dercksen added 123 runs for the third wicket, which helped their side to stay alive in the chase even after losing two early wickets. Dercksen lost her wicket in the 29th over after making 72 off 93 balls. Luus followed her in the next over and went back to the pavilion after making 53 runs.



South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and the White Ferns started to get a hold on the match. But the debutant Reyneke kept hitting boundaries from one end and made a few small but effective partnerships with other batters.