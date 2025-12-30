'Definitely Didn’t Seem Like...': Ex-India Star Makes Explosive Claim Over Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Test Retirement

The star duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, retired from the longest format of the game earlier this year, in May, with both announcing their retirement in quick succession. Their retirement left India without two of its most experienced batters in the red-ball format.

Notably, Rohit Sharma's announcement came after reports emerged that the management was planning on moving on from him as the captain of the Test format ahead of the England tour. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's retirement announcement came as a surprise, with reports at the time suggesting that the BBCI board even tried to convince him to reconsider his decision.

Former Team India batter Robin Uthappa has now once again opened up the discussions around the test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his recent YouTube video.

Robin Uthappa On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Retirement From Red-Ball Cricket

Uthappa claimed that the players' exit did not seem 'natural' and the full story of what went on behind the closed doors or the dressing room will only ever be known if they ever choose to speak up on it.

While talking on his YouTube channel, Robin Uthappa shared, "I don’t know if it was a forced surrender, but it definitely didn’t seem like a natural exit. What the truth is, they themselves will have to share in their own time. But I don’t think it was natural."

He added, "When Rohit was not scoring runs in Australia, I felt that he should take a break for six months and work on his fitness. I had no doubt in my mind that he would score runs."

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Still Active In ODI Cricket