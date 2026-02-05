Delhi Capitals or Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Ex-India Wicketkeeper-Batter Handpicks The 'Stronger Team' To Win WPL 2026 Final

Women's Premier League: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi Capitals (DC) in the summit clash at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, on Thursday, February 5.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Head To Head

In the WPL history, the two heavyweights have faced each other nine times. Out of which, RCB clinched three wins and DC won six games.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals clinched a seven-wicket win over the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Former Cricketer Picks Favourite Team To Win WPL 2026

While speaking on JioHotstar, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim opened up on the upcoming WPL final, saying that this time Delhi Capitals have a golden opportunity to win the title.

"Hopefully, it happens for Delhi this time around. This is the fourth season of the WPL, and the Delhi Capitals have been the most consistent team. Finals have been the one big hurdle they've yet to cross, that perhaps be down to nerves, preparation, or execution on the day. But this is a golden opportunity," Saba Karim said.

He added that the Capitals have covered all their bases, and it's visible in their performance. He further added that the Capitals have a stronger team than Bengaluru in the ongoing WPL 2026 season.

"They're playing under a new captain, the atmosphere in the team is very good, and I thought Delhi would be the first team to qualify, even though they had to take a different route this year. The way they performed in the eliminator, I feel they have all the bases covered. On paper, Delhi Capitals looks like a stronger team than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They have a lot of options. Anything could happen in the final; both teams are very strong. Let's see who wins the battle between the two best friends," he added.