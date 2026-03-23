Delhi Capitals Share Crucial Update On Mitchell Starc's Availability In IPL 2026: 'Waiting To Hear From Cricket Australia'

Delhi Capitals haven't been lucky in the IPL so far. They remain one of the three franchises that haven't laid their hand on the IPL title so far. Under Axar Patel's leadership , the Capitals will once again launch their IPL mission when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Delhi retained most of their core setup for IPL 2026 and Mitchell Starc has remained a pivotal part of their plans. However, despite not carrying an injury the 36-year-old has yet to arrive in India in order to join the Capitals camp. As per a cricket.com.au report, Cricket Australia is carefully managing the workload of the former KKR pacer and he is unlikely to join the DC camp ahead of their match on April 1 against LSG.

Now, Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani has offered an update on Starc's potential arrival date. At the press conference, he said, “We are waiting to hear from Cricket Australia. Waiting for the NOC. Once we get that, then we'll know what's happening and when he will join us.”



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