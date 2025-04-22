Did BCCI Consult Rohit Sharma Before Sacking Abhishek Nayar? Shocking Details Emerge

BCCI recently shuffled their coaching setup following the disastrous results in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. BCCI decided to sack Abhishek Nayar who was serving as an assistant coach under the supervision of Head coach Gautam Gambhir.

BCCI Sacked Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar

Nayar rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders as an assistant coach recently. He played a vital role in KKR's title triumph last season and followed Gambhir to the Team India setup. It has now emerged, BCCI didn't consult Rohit Sharma before parting ways with Nayar. As per a Dainik Jagran report, Rohit Sharma wasn't informed of BCCI's decision but the Indian captain was consulted when Nayar was appointed as the assistant coach of India.

Rohit recently returned to form against Chennai Super Kings as he led Mumbai Indians to a one-sided victory against Chennai Super Kings. After the match, Rohit took to Instagram to dedicate his innings to Abhishek Nayar, He posted, "Thank you @abhisheknayar."

Rohit Sharma Showed His Support For Abhishek Nayar

The Dainik Jagran report also mentioned that Rohit's post for Nayar only indicates that Indian team members are not on the same page regarding the sacking of Nayar. The report stated, "Abhishek's entry into the Indian team's support staff was done with Rohit's consent, but Rohit was not consulted before removing him."

As per the report, A review meeting was held after the Australian debacle but BCCI didn't take any action, keeping the Champions Trophy in mind. But with IPL happening and no international cricket around, they decided to take action. Fielding coach T Dilip and trainer Soham Desai also left the setip but their contract came to an end.

The report also stated, “A member of the team management asked, 'If Nayar was so reliable then why the management added Sitanshu Kotak as the batting coach for the England series in January? Even Rohit had agreed on bringing Kotak on board.”