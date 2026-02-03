'Difficult To Carry Forward The Legacy...': Ex-India Player Highlights Pressure On Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav recently returned to his previous form in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which India won 4-1. The skipper scored three fifties in the series and was awarded player of the series for scoring 242 runs at an average of 80.66.

Prior to Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma led the T20 team, and his first assignment as captain led India to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. The Men in Blue had a memorable phase under Rohit Sharma, winning two trophies while coming too close to winning the ODI World Cup.

Ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently highlighted the pressure on Suryakumar Yadav to carry on the legacy set by his predecessor, Rohit Sharma.

Irfan Pathan Makes Massive Statement On Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has massive boots to fill since taking over the captaincy after Rohit Sharma retired from the white-ball format. While the team have reached new heights in T20 cricket under skipper Suryakumar Yadav, the 2026 T20 World Cup trophy will help him to script his name in the history books.

In his YouTube video, Irfan Pathan shared, "The biggest question is, can Suryakumar Yadav carry the legacy set by Rohit Sharma? It is difficult to carry forward the legacy created by Rohit Sharma. The good thing is that he is back in form. How the captain approaches the World Cup is very important; everything depends on that. We got to see Suryakumar Yadav play as he used to before, that old approach, and the same approach."

He further added, "Whether it be 1983, 2007, 2011, 2013, or 2024, in all of the ICC trophies that India have won, the captain's role and leadership, the way they inspire the players, that has been very important."

