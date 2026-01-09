Ellyse Perry Voices Warm Encouragement For RCB Ahead Of Their WPL Season Opener Clash Against MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry celebrates the dismissal of UP Warriorz's Shweta Sehrawat in the Women's Premier League 2023, at DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai | Image: ANI

Cricket Australia-W and Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Ellyse Perry has shared words of encouragement for the WPL franchise ahead of their season-opener clash against the Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai.

The RCB fans will miss out on watching one of the team's biggest stars in action. Ellyse Perry has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons. For someone who has been the cornerstone of RCB's success in WPL 2024, Perry's absence may have a significant impact on the franchise in the competition.

Ellyse Perry Delivers Emotional Pep Talk to RCB Ahead of WPL Season Opener vs MI

Ellyse Perry shared a heartwarming tribute to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Instagram. On social media, the WPL franchise shared a video of the Aussie all-rounder, who sent 'her love and luck to the squad for the WPL 2026 season.'

The Australian all-rounder wishes the team all the best and hopes for them to have a great time in the tournament. She added that they have the best fanbase, who will cheer them on. Perry also said that she would do it from home.

“Hey team, all the very best tonight and for all of the WPL. I hope you guys have a great time. You've got the best fans in the world, and I'm sure they'll be there cheering you on, as will I from home. Go well, have a great time,” Ellyse Perry said in a video shared by RCB on ‘X’ (Formerly Twitter).

Explosive WPL Action In Place Tonight In Navi Mumbai

The Women's Premier League 2026 officially kicks off on Friday, January 9, with two titanic sides all set to collide in Navi Mumbai. At the DY Patil Cricket Stadium, defending champions Mumbai Indians kick off their title defence against the 2024 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The India Women's leadership duo will lead two different sides and display their captaincy brilliance in the women's franchise cricket league in India.