ENG vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill's India To Start WTC Campaign Against Ben Stokes' England In Headingley

"I feel India are really going to struggle. Shubman Gill is a young captain coming to this hostile environment, seaming conditions, bouncing conditions. It's going to be a real challenge, it's actually absolutely the litmus test as a touring team. Generally touring teams come here and it is polar opposite conditions to what you are used to as fundamentally as a player, be it young or old. So lots of adjustments, so I predict that England, let me tell you, are a going to have a pretty good party at the end of that series," said Matthew Hayden while speaking to the ICC.