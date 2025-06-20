ENG vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill's India To Start WTC Campaign Against Ben Stokes' England In Headingley

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score: India and England are all set to play a five match Test series with India currently in England for the same. The Indian Cricket Team are being led by Shubman Gill in the red ball format. The batter was named India's new Test captain ahead of the IND vs ENG series. The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game. The series also marks the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship.
IND vs ENG 2025 Test Match Latest Score: As India and England get ready to play the first Test match of the five match Test series in Leeds, it also marks the start of Shubman Gill's era as captain of the Indian Test team. Gill was named the captain of India in the red ball format after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from Test cricket. As India get ready to take on the Ben Stokes led England side, India will be looking to bounce back in Test cricket after a disappointing end to the previous cycle which led to India missing out on the WTC final 2025.
ENG vs IND Live Score: The toss for the first Test match between England and India is all set to take place in 30 minutes. The toss is scheduled to take place at 3 PM IST.
ENG vs IND Live Score: According to ESPNCricinfo, Sai Sudharsan is all set to make his debut for India. The batter is reported to take the number 3 spot. As for Karun Nair, he will be making a comeback to the team and will bat at no. 6.
ENG vs IND Live Score: England come into the first Test with a weak and inexperienced bowling line up. Thus India will be looking to exploit this weakness as fast bowlers are the most important thing to win matches in England.
ENG vs IND Live Score: Australian legend Matthew Hayden is of the opinion that the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will hurt India.
"I feel India are really going to struggle. Shubman Gill is a young captain coming to this hostile environment, seaming conditions, bouncing conditions. It's going to be a real challenge, it's actually absolutely the litmus test as a touring team. Generally touring teams come here and it is polar opposite conditions to what you are used to as fundamentally as a player, be it young or old. So lots of adjustments, so I predict that England, let me tell you, are a going to have a pretty good party at the end of that series," said Matthew Hayden while speaking to the ICC.
ENG vs IND Live Cricket Score: Here are the session timings for the first Test match which is being played in Leeds-
ENG vs IND Live Score: The first day of the first Test match between India and England will begin at 3:30PM IST.
ENG vs IND Live Cricket Score: The Indian Cricket Team have a clear edge over England in terms of their fast bowling attack as India will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj backing up their fast bowling ranks.
ENG vs IND Live Score: With a green pitch in Leeds, it is believed that whoever wins the toss should choose to bowl first. This is because the pitch is expected to favor bowlers in the initial stages of the match.
ENG vs IND Live Score: According to sources, the pitch is a bit green however it is expected to ease out as the match proceeds. The pitch is expected to favor the bowlers during the initial stages of the match.
ENG vs IND Live Score: The first Test match between India and England will be live streamed on JioHotstar app. The live telecast for the same will be available on Sony Sports Network.
ENG vs IND Live Cricket Score: Here is England's full squad for the series against India-
England's Squad: Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.
ENG vs IND Live Cricket Score: Here is India's Squad for the series in England-
India’s squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana ( Drafted For First Test).
ENG vs IND Live Score: Both India and England players will be playing the match while wearing a black armband and a moment of silence will be observed before the start of the match to honor the victims of the Ahmedabad Air India crash which saw 274 people lose their lives.
ENG vs IND Live Score: Ahead of the start of the series between India and England, the name of the series was changed from the Pataudi Trophy to Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to honor two all time greats from England and India.
ENG vs IND Live Cricket Score: According to Accuweather.com, fans will get to watch all three sessions of the first day of the first Test. Accuweather states that there is only a 5% chance of rain in Leeds on the first day of the match.
ENG vs IND Live Cricket Score: The first Test match between India and England also marks the first Test match for Shubman Gill as India's newest Test captain.
ENG vs IND Live Score: The toss for the first Test between India and England is all set to take place at 3 PM IST.