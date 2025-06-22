Republic World
  IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3, LIVE Updates: England Create Troubles For India, Hosts Trail By 262 Runs With Ollie Pope And Harry Brook At The Crease
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 22 June 2025 at 15:12 IST

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3, LIVE Updates: England Create Troubles For India, Hosts Trail By 262 Runs With Ollie Pope And Harry Brook At The Crease

England vs India 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Get all the updates from the IND vs ENG 1st Test being played the Headingly Cricket Ground, Leeds. Get ball by ball commentary, updated scoreboard and latest updates from India's tour of England on republicworld.com

Reported by: Arihant Rai
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates | Image: AP

IND vs ENG Live Updates: India and England have played some thrilling cricket in the first two days of the Test match. The first day of the match completely belonged to India whereas on the second day England fought back to get the scales back in their favor. As things stand right now, England are batting on 209/3 and will continue from here on the third day of the match. England currently trail by 262 runs and will be looking to chase down the first innings score of India. As for India, they will look to take early wickets and bundle the English batting in the first two sessions. 

Live Blog

IND vs ENG Live Updates: India's campaign under the new World Test Championship cycle is underway as two days of the first Test have gone by. India were in control on the first day of the Test match however England like their crest have roared back into this match like lions. Ollie Pope was the star for England as he remained not out on 100 as stumps were called on day 2 of the match. As the match could easily slip away from India from this position, they will be looking to take early wickets and get back into the game. 

22 June 2025 at 15:12 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: Ollie Pope On His Century

IND vs ENG Live Score: 

22 June 2025 at 15:10 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: Day 3 To Begin In 20 Minutes

IND vs ENG Live Score: Only 20 minutes remain for the start of the third day between India and England.

22 June 2025 at 15:01 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: Josh Tongue On Ben Stokes' Message To The Team

IND vs ENG Live Score: "Stokesy had a clear message to hit the pitch hard, and that helped. The swing from around the wicket to the left-handers helped. It’s more swing [than seam] at the minute. I was just trying to hit the pitch hard. As soon as I saw the ball swinging back in, my first couple of balls to Pant, I started a bit too straight and then readjusted my line," said Josh Tongue about Ben Stokes' message to the team. 

22 June 2025 at 14:55 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: Siraj Needs To Step Up

IND vs ENG Live Score: Mohammed Siraj needs to step up his game if India want to find their way back into the match. 

22 June 2025 at 14:47 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: Bumrah Carries On Fight For India

IND vs ENG Live Score: India will once again be turning towards Jasprit Bumrah to pick up the crucial wickets as England seem to be getting in control of the match. 

22 June 2025 at 14:44 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: Overcast Conditions In Leeds

IND vs ENG Live Score: Ahead of the start of the third day of the first Test match, the conditions in Leeds are overcast with clouds hovering above the ground. 

22 June 2025 at 14:34 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: India Too Dependent On Bumrah?

IND vs ENG Live Score: India are showing a repeat of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the bowling line up is once again showing a dependency on Jasprit Bumrah while the other bowlers are not picking up wickets. 

22 June 2025 at 14:27 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: Indian Team Leaves Sunil Gavaskar Unimpressed

IND vs ENG Live Score: The Indian team's efforts on the field has left ex-India player Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed. The winner of the 1983 ODI World Cup has taken a dig at the players of the Indian Cricket Team and has said that there will be no fielding medals that will be distributed after the match

22 June 2025 at 14:23 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: India Continue To Make Errors

IND vs ENG Live Score: Bowling is India's not only problem as of now. They haven't lived up to the standards that they have set for themselves on the field. The Indian players were sloppy and this has costed them a lot of runs. This is one error that they'll try and avoid going forward in this game

22 June 2025 at 14:19 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: The Prasidh-Siraj Problem

IND vs ENG Live Score: The plan has technically not worked out for India as they'd have liked it to. The duo of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj looked absolutely toothless on the second day whereas Jasprit Bumrah kept on delivering from the other end. Siraj impressed a bit in his second spell, but Prasidh continues to remain far from impressive

22 June 2025 at 14:16 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: The Bumrah Factor

IND vs ENG Live Score: Just like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India are heavily relying on the Jasprit Bumrah factor. On the second day of the Test match, all of England's wickets were taken by Jasprit Bumrah and he will very well decide which way the game shifts going forward. 

22 June 2025 at 14:13 IST

IND vs ENG LIVE Score: First Two Sessions To Decide India's Fate

IND vs ENG LIVE Score: The first match of the series has evened out a bit with England storming into the game. Ollie Pope and Harry Brook are at the crease and they are England's best hope of nullifying India's lead. India need quick wickets and they'll have to make sure that England don't survive till the second session of the game.

22 June 2025 at 13:32 IST

IND vs ENG LIVE Score: India Looking To Get Pope's Wicket

IND vs ENG LIVE Score: As things stand right now, the match could easily slip away from India. India will be looking to pick up the wicket of Ollie Pope who remains not out on 100 ahead of the start of the third day. 

22 June 2025 at 13:31 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: Day 3 Of The Match To Start At 3:30

IND vs ENG Live Score: After two days of splendid Test cricket, the third day of the match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.

Published 22 June 2025 at 13:37 IST