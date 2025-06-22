IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3, LIVE Updates: England Create Troubles For India, Hosts Trail By 262 Runs With Ollie Pope And Harry Brook At The Crease

IND vs ENG Live Updates: India and England have played some thrilling cricket in the first two days of the Test match. The first day of the match completely belonged to India whereas on the second day England fought back to get the scales back in their favor. As things stand right now, England are batting on 209/3 and will continue from here on the third day of the match. England currently trail by 262 runs and will be looking to chase down the first innings score of India. As for India, they will look to take early wickets and bundle the English batting in the first two sessions.
IND vs ENG Live Score:
IND vs ENG Live Score: Only 20 minutes remain for the start of the third day between India and England.
IND vs ENG Live Score: "Stokesy had a clear message to hit the pitch hard, and that helped. The swing from around the wicket to the left-handers helped. It’s more swing [than seam] at the minute. I was just trying to hit the pitch hard. As soon as I saw the ball swinging back in, my first couple of balls to Pant, I started a bit too straight and then readjusted my line," said Josh Tongue about Ben Stokes' message to the team.
IND vs ENG Live Score: Mohammed Siraj needs to step up his game if India want to find their way back into the match.
IND vs ENG Live Score: India will once again be turning towards Jasprit Bumrah to pick up the crucial wickets as England seem to be getting in control of the match.
IND vs ENG Live Score: Ahead of the start of the third day of the first Test match, the conditions in Leeds are overcast with clouds hovering above the ground.
IND vs ENG Live Score: India are showing a repeat of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the bowling line up is once again showing a dependency on Jasprit Bumrah while the other bowlers are not picking up wickets.
IND vs ENG Live Score: The Indian team's efforts on the field has left ex-India player Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed. The winner of the 1983 ODI World Cup has taken a dig at the players of the Indian Cricket Team and has said that there will be no fielding medals that will be distributed after the match
IND vs ENG Live Score: Bowling is India's not only problem as of now. They haven't lived up to the standards that they have set for themselves on the field. The Indian players were sloppy and this has costed them a lot of runs. This is one error that they'll try and avoid going forward in this game
IND vs ENG Live Score: The plan has technically not worked out for India as they'd have liked it to. The duo of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj looked absolutely toothless on the second day whereas Jasprit Bumrah kept on delivering from the other end. Siraj impressed a bit in his second spell, but Prasidh continues to remain far from impressive
IND vs ENG Live Score: Just like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India are heavily relying on the Jasprit Bumrah factor. On the second day of the Test match, all of England's wickets were taken by Jasprit Bumrah and he will very well decide which way the game shifts going forward.
IND vs ENG Live Score: After two days of splendid Test cricket, the third day of the match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.