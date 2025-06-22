IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3, LIVE Updates: England Create Troubles For India, Hosts Trail By 262 Runs With Ollie Pope And Harry Brook At The Crease

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates | Image: AP

IND vs ENG Live Updates: India and England have played some thrilling cricket in the first two days of the Test match. The first day of the match completely belonged to India whereas on the second day England fought back to get the scales back in their favor. As things stand right now, England are batting on 209/3 and will continue from here on the third day of the match. England currently trail by 262 runs and will be looking to chase down the first innings score of India. As for India, they will look to take early wickets and bundle the English batting in the first two sessions.