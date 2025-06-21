India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Updates: India Looking To Hurt England Further As Gill And Pant March On In Leeds

Republic World
Updated 21 June 2025 at 13:06 IST

Reported by: Arihant Rai
England vs India 1st Test, Day 2 Live: The first day of the first Test match between India and England was dominated by India as the Shubman Gill led side despite losing the toss and being put to bat first put on a show at the Headingly Cricket Ground in Leeds. Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first century on English soil and then captain Shubman Gill doubled down on the misery of the England bowlers as he also made a century on what was his captaincy debut for India. India ended the first day with 359 runs on the board and have 7 wickets in hand. 

England vs India 1st Test, Day 2 Live: The Indian Cricket Team in the first innings of the first Test match have put up a dominant batting effort which saw them pile 359 runs on the board at the end of the first day. India will continue to bat on the second day and will be looking to put up around 500-550 runs on the board before eventually putting England to bat. England heading into the Test match had a flaw in their fast bowling line up and it would seem the Indian batters have exploited that flaw. 

21 June 2025 at 13:06 IST

ENG vs IND Live Score: England's Playing XI

ENG vs IND Live Score: 

Here is England's playing XI for the first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

21 June 2025 at 13:06 IST

ENG vs IND Live Score: India's Playing XI

ENG vs IND Live Score:  

Here is India's playing XI for the match: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

21 June 2025 at 13:00 IST

ENG vs IND Live Score: Weather For Day 2 Of The Match

ENG vs IND Live Score: The temperature in Leeds during the second day of the Test match will remain in the late 20s with the maximum temperature going up to 29 degrees. However, there is a yellow warning for thunderstoms in the city and it could spoil the second day of the match. 

21 June 2025 at 12:53 IST

IND vs ENG Live Score: Rishabh Pant Eyeing Century

IND vs ENG Live Score: Indian vice captain Rishabh Pant is eyeing his century as he is currently batting on 65. If he reaches his 100, he will become the third batter to score a century in the first innings of the match from the Indian batting line up.

21 June 2025 at 12:49 IST

ENG vs IND Live Score: Indian Team To Continue Batting On Second Day

ENG vs IND Live Score: India ended the day with 359 runs on the board and will be looking to pile on more runs on the second day. 

21 June 2025 at 12:46 IST

ENG vs IND Live Score: Day 2 Of The Match To Start At 3:30 PM

ENG vs IND Live Score: The second day of the first Test match is all set to begin at 3:30 PM IST. 

Published 21 June 2025 at 12:56 IST