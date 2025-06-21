India vs England 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Updates: India Looking To Hurt England Further As Gill And Pant March On In Leeds

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates | Image: AP

England vs India 1st Test, Day 2 Live: The first day of the first Test match between India and England was dominated by India as the Shubman Gill led side despite losing the toss and being put to bat first put on a show at the Headingly Cricket Ground in Leeds. Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first century on English soil and then captain Shubman Gill doubled down on the misery of the England bowlers as he also made a century on what was his captaincy debut for India. India ended the first day with 359 runs on the board and have 7 wickets in hand.

