England Hand Test Call-ups To Thomas Rew, Emilio Gay And Sonny Baker For New Zealand First Test

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named three uncapped players in their 15-member squad for the opening Test match against New Zealand at Lord's, with wicketkeeper-batter James Rew, top-order batter Emilio Gay and fast bowler Sonny Baker earning maiden call-ups for the series opener starting on June 4.



The squad, led by captain Ben Stokes, also marks the return of spinner Rehan Ahmed, seamer Matthew Fisher and fast bowler Ollie Robinson to England's red-ball setup.



Durham batter Emilio Gay forced his way into contention after a prolific County Championship run, scoring 552 runs in his last five matches, including three centuries and a fifty. Somerset wicketkeeper-batter James Rew has also impressed with 392 runs in five games at an average of 43.55, including a century and three fifties.



Hampshire quick Sonny Baker, 23, receives his first Test call-up after already representing England in white-ball cricket, having featured in one ODI and one T20I. Baker is expected to make his Test debut at Lord's.

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England Men's Managing Director Rob Key said the selectors had rewarded strong domestic performances while maintaining a balance between experience and emerging talent.



"We've selected a squad that we believe has a really exciting blend of proven international quality, strong county form and players with huge potential to develop at Test level," said Key, according to ECB.

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"Emilio, James and Sonny have all earned their opportunities through consistent performances and have impressed us not only with their talent, but with the way they've gone about their cricket in high-pressure situations. It's also great to welcome back players like Rehan, Matt and Ollie, who all bring different qualities and experience to the group. Competition for places remains incredibly strong, and that's exactly where we want to be as a Test team," he added.



England confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer will miss the first Test as he continues his workload management while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.



"Jofra Archer is unavailable for the first Test. He continues to play in the IPL, and it is about building him up for red-ball cricket after a long six months on the road," Key further added.



The squad will assemble for a training camp in Loughborough from May 24, while Ahmed and Jacob Bethell will join after completing their IPL commitments with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.