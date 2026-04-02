England Women Appoint Tom Smith As Spin-Bowling Coach Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

England Women have appointed former Gloucestershire left-arm spinner Tom Smith as a spin-bowling coach ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup later this year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 38-year-old, who retired as a player last summer, moved into a player-coach role towards the end of his Gloucestershire career and has worked as a full-time assistant coach with the club since his playing retirement.

Smith has won the 2015 Royal London Cup and the 2024 T20 Blast titles. He is also the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the Blast's history.

The 38-year-old will work with Luke Williams (assistant), Alex Gidman (batting), Chris Liddle (bowling), Nick Wilton (wicketkeeping/fielding) and head coach Charlotte Edwards.

"I'm delighted Tom is joining us," Edwards said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

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"Tom is hugely respected in the game and was a vastly experienced white-ball bowler who will no doubt share some of his great knowledge. Our group of spin bowlers will benefit massively from his skills and experience."

Smith will join England Women ahead of a busy international summer, beginning with a home white-ball series against New Zealand, followed by a highly anticipated T20 series against India.

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A standout fixture in that series sees England take on India at the Seat Unique Stadium on 30 May.

The summer will also include the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, hosted across England. Smith will be part of the national coaching group throughout the tournament, which will see matches staged across the country, including six fixtures at Bristol.

Speaking on his departure, Smith said, "I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the players, staff and supporters for the incredible support both my family and I have received throughout my time at Gloucestershire."

He added, "It's been a really special journey. Through some of the toughest moments, the warmth and backing from everyone at the club has meant so much to us, something we'll never forget."The opportunity to coach England Women is an amazing one, and I'm incredibly excited to get started. It's shaping up to be a brilliant summer, with a home World Cup on the horizon and a T20 series against India. I'll also be returning to Bristol for the India T20 [on May 30], which will be a really special experience and one I'm very much looking forward to."