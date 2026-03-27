Ex-Cricketer Picks Orange, Purple Cap Contenders In IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted the picks for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap honours ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, picking an all-Indian line-up for the same.

The IPL 2026 season will start off with an explosive campaign opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and a batting-heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru from Saturday onwards.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash picked young openers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, who have already won an Orange Cap each, as his picks for the most runs this season, alongside legendary batter Virat Kohli, who has won this coveted cap twice. He also feels that if Delhi Capitals (DC) go deep in the tournament, their opener, KL Rahul, could also be in the hunt.

"The Orange Cap is generally on an opener's head, to be very honest. I am thinking that this might be a bumper season for Yashasvi Jaiswal, the bumper season you are waiting for. So I am extremely inclined to go towards him. The second guy could be Shubman Gill because he might be the hungriest," Chopra said.

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"The third is, of course, Virat Kohli, because he does not play cricket for long periods these days. So Virat Kohli could be that Orange Cap winner. One of these three is what I am thinking and hoping for. If Delhi progresses, it could be on KL Rahul's head as well," he added.

He also mapped out what Jaiswal, who last played a T20I for India back in 2024, needs to do in order to get back into contention for an Indian T20I and ODI team spot, with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson having solidified their spots after the T20 World Cup win.

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"Score 600-650 runs. If you score that many runs, people will stand up and take notice, and, to be fair, the last three seasons have been outstanding for Yashasvi Jaiswal from a strike rate and runs perspective," he said.

In 23 T20Is, he has scored 723 runs for India at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31, including a century and five fifties. In four ODIs, he has made 171 runs with a century to his name.

"He has just not won the Orange Cap, but the guy has been consistently scoring runs. So I am hoping for Yashasvi Jaiswal to have a bumper season, and for him to be amongst the top run-getters. If that happens, the India cap would not be too far," he added.

Over the last three seasons, Jaiswal has made 1,619 runs in 43 innings for Rajasthan Royals, with an average of 40.47 and a strike rate of above 160, including two centuries and 12 fifties. His breakout season in 2023 saw him end as the fifth-highest run-getter with 625 runs in 14 innings at an average of 48.07, with a strike rate of over 163, with a century and five fifties to his name.

For Purple Cap, he said that Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Varun Chakravarthy are the front-runners.

"As for the Purple Cap, two names come to my mind. One is Jasprit Bumrah, and the second is Varun Chakaravarthy. Maybe I will just go with Jasprit Bumrah this time. If he remains fit and available and plays the entire season, he could end up as the highest wicket-taker in this season of the IPL," he said.

Speaking on Bumrah's recent visit to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of the season, Aakash said, "I do not know actually. I think he is. He might have gone slightly precautionary because no such injury report has come. I guess he will be there is what I am hoping and thinking. I am even saying that the Purple Cap could be on his head, but if he is not there, it puts a spanner in the works."