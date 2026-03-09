FIFA President Gianni Infantino Congratulates ICC Chairman Jay Shah On Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Success

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah for the successful organisation of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which concluded on Sunday with the final showdown between India and New Zealand.



Sharing a photo of himself holding the Indian jersey on his social media handle of Instagram on Sunday, Infantino also congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning a record third Men's T20 World Cup title.



"Congratulations to the ICC and my friend Jay Shah for another wonderfully organised T20 World Cup. Many congratulations to India for another title. Having visited your wonderful country, I know how much this means to you," Infantino wrote.



Earlier, in February, Gianni Infantino met Jay Shah in Milan, marking a massive crossover moment between two of the most popular sports in the world. After meeting Shah, Infantino took to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself with the ICC Chairman, hailing his work in cricket's growth and wishing him luck as the sport makes a grand return to the Olympic programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.



He had also expressed the desire for collaboration with Shah in their bid to "unite the world through sports".

