From 31% To 66% Shot Percentage: Inside Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Powerplay Transformation In IPL 2026

India's and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting icon Virat Kohli's shot percentage in the first six overs shows a clear and steady evolution in his approach at the top of the order.



Rising from 31.5% in 2020 to 66.3% in 2025, the numbers reflect a significant shift toward greater intent and aggression during the powerplay in the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to CricViz.



Year-on-year, Kohli has consistently increased his scoring involvement early in the innings, especially from 2022 onward, highlighting a deliberate tactical change to capitalise on fielding restrictions.



By 2025, his powerplay approach appears far more proactive and dominant, underlining his successful adaptation to the evolving demands of T20 cricket.



Playing his first T20 since the IPL 2025 final, Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a big win in the IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.



RCB's chase began with a couple of boundaries in the first over off the bat of Phil Salt, but he fell early, in the very next over, for eight runs. Kohli slammed 69 off 38 balls, laced with five fours and five sixes, helping RCB gun down 202 in 15.2 overs.



Kohli looked in sublime touch from the first ball. He anchored the innings with a brilliant 69 off 38 deliveries, including five sixes. Kohli also became the first batter in IPL history to cross 4000 runs in chases.



Kohli also surpassed former Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik to become the sixth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket. Malik has made 13571 runs in T20 557 matches and 515 innings. The former cricketer had an average of 35.99, including 83 half-centuries in the shortest format.